Growing number of cars: city traffic managers worried

Authorities are grappling to manage traffic in the capital as the number of new private cars has increased significantly in recent years.

Government officials said the presence of cars increased on roads as different banks were giving easy loans on car purchase, making it more affordable to people.

The number was also increasing as there was no embargo on the number of private cars purchased by each family or person.

As a result, traffic congestion, accidents and environmental pollution are increasing, they added.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, in 2012, a total of 9,224 cars were registered all over the country.

Since 2013 the numbers of new registered cars started to increase. In 2013 number of new registered cars was 10,472, in 2014 the number was 14,699, in 2015 the number was 21,062 and between January and July this year the number is 12,736.

In the capital, the number of new registered cars was 8,187 in 2012, the number was 9,231 in 2013, the number was 12,972 in 2014, the number was 18,422 in 2015 and the number is 11,273 in the first seven months of this year.

The statistics shows that currently about 54 new cars are daily being added to capital’s existing transports.

According to Japan International Cooperation Agency in 2014, in the Dhaka city about three crore (30 million) trips take place of which only nine per cent is covered by cars.

The annual traffic congestion loss in Dhaka city is approximately US$2 billion while out of total accidents, 23 per cent occur in urban areas in Bangladesh.

BRTA director (engineering) Nurul Islam told New Age Wednesday that registration of private cars had increased as people’s capacity to purchase had also increased.

Different banks are giving easy car loans which are also a reason, he said.

‘There should be some embargo on the maximum number of cars owned by each person or family. As there are no embargoes, the number of cars is increasing,’ he said.

Nurul Islam also said if the government limited the use of compressed natural gas in private cars and made use of octane in cars compulsory then people would be discouraged to buy cars.

He said the number of public transports should be increased and improved and people would use them eagerly.

Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust project officer Atiqur Rahman said private cars were owned by only five per cent people of the population while cars occupied about 60 per cent area in the capital.

Private car was one of the major reasons behind traffic congestion in Dhaka as these cars occupy huge space on busy roads both while in motion and while parked, he said.

In a discussion on Tuesday roads and highways department executive engineer Noor-E-Alam said in recent years, the number of private car increased which was creating traffic congestion, accident and air and noise pollution.

In the same discussion, BRTA’s deputy director (engineering) Sk Md Mahbub-E-Rabbani said in the proposed Road Transport Act 2016 a provision had been kept that the government could fix the maximum number of cars

owned by each person or family.

This year for the first time the government will observe the World Car Free Day today (Thursday), symbolically only in Dhaka, with 44 non government organisations.

The common goal of the world car free day is to reduce the number of cars on the streets.