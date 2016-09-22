60 Canada schools, universities evacuated over threat

Some 60 schools and universities in eastern Canada were evacuated Wednesday over a series of threats, including an anonymous bomb threat received by police.

‘Police agencies and school administration are evacuating all Prince Edward Island schools due to a potential threat,’ the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Students at all primary and secondary schools across the Atlantic island province were taken to designated safe locations, federal police said, with parents anxiously awaiting information about where to pick up their children.

In Nova Scotia meanwhile police were probing an anonymous bomb threat against three university campuses in the province.

The campuses of Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax and in Sydney were shuttered after local police received the threat, at about 7:50am local time (10:50 GMT).

Cape Breton University was also evacuated.