You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

60 Canada schools, universities evacuated over threat

September 22, 2016 12:41 am·0 commentsViews:
Agence France-Presse . Montreal

Some 60 schools and universities in eastern Canada were evacuated Wednesday over a series of threats, including an anonymous bomb threat received by police.
‘Police agencies and school administration are evacuating all Prince Edward Island schools due to a potential threat,’ the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.
Students at all primary and secondary schools across the Atlantic island province were taken to designated safe locations, federal police said, with parents anxiously awaiting information about where to pick up their children.
In Nova Scotia meanwhile police were probing an anonymous bomb threat against three university campuses in the province.
The campuses of Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax and in Sydney were shuttered after local police received the threat, at about 7:50am local time (10:50 GMT).
Cape Breton University was also evacuated.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Netanyahu takes fight over Obama Iran plan to Congress Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to address the US Congress Tuesday in an increasingly heated battle with the White...
  2. 14 killed in California shooting, two suspects dead America’s epidemic of gun violence has struck again and claimed 14 lives, this time at the hands of a heavily...
  3. Climate action an economic and security imperative: Obama US president Barack Obama said Tuesday global warming posed economic and security risks that had to be tackled immediately, but...
  4. IS threatens more attacks on West Islamic State warned in a new video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer...
  5. Alexievich wins Nobel Literature Prize Belarussian writer Svetlana Alexievich won the 2015 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, honoured for her work chronicling the horrors of...
  6. Tories win big in British polls Prime minister David Cameron’s Conservatives won a stunning victory in Britain’s election on Friday, which cut short the careers of...
  7. Britain holds general election Britons voted on Thursday in a knife-edge general election that could put their country’s membership of the European Union in...
  8. Obama’s Cuba shift opens new era in Latin America ties With a historic meeting with Cuba’s president and a brief chat with Venezuela’s leftist leader, president Barack Obama sought to...
  9. US cop charged after filmed shooting black man A white US police officer from South Carolina has been charged with murder after video emerged showing him repeatedly shooting...
  10. Hopes rise as UN adopts climate-saving blueprint Negotiators from 195 nations delivered a blueprint Saturday for a pact to save mankind from disastrous global warming, raising hopes...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement