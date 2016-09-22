Bangladesh ratifies Paris climate deal

Bangladesh on Wednesday ratified the Paris Climate Change Agreement depositing the instruments of ratification at a function at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

At least 31 countries, including Bangladesh deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession of the Paris agreement at a function hosted by UN secretary general Ban Ki Moon, according to a UN announcement on Wednesday.

As of September 21, 60 countries, including Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, China, Mexico, Morocco, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States and United Arab Emirates, deposited the instruments, it said.

For the treaty adopted by the UN member countries in December 2015 to enter into force, at least 55 state parties covering at least 55 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions are required to join the agreement.

The climate action plans, or Intended Nationally Determined Contributions submitted in the run up to the Paris conference, are transformed into Nationally Determined Contributions.

Governments will also be obligated to take action to achieve the two temperature limits enshrined in the agreement—staying well below 2 degrees C and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees C over pre-industrial levels, this century.