RAMPAL, PAYRA COAL-FIRED POWER PLANTS: $3.5b credit deals finalised

The government has approved the terms and conditions of two separate credit deals involving $3.5 billion for the construction of two large coal-fired power plants with 2,640MW combined generation capacity to be financed by Chinese and Indian state banks.

Standing committee on non-concessional loan, headed by finance minister AMA Muhith, gave the approval on September 15, officials said.

Both the power plants will run on imported coal, the officials said.

In India, officials of power division and Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company finalised the terms of $1.6 billion credit deal with Indian EXIM Bank in August 26 and 27 for the construction of 1,320MW coal-fired power plant at Rampal in Bagerhat, some 14km off the Sunderbans.

They said that the Indian credit would carry 1 per cent interest and London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with a 20-year payback period and seven-year grace period.

Curent six-month LIBOR is about 1.24 per cent.

The total project cost for Rampal power plant was estimated at $2 billion.

On July 12, the friendship power company, a 50-50 joint venture of Bangladesh Power Development Board and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation, signed a $1.49 billion contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for engineering, procurement and construction of the Rampal 1,320MW coal-fired power plant.

Under the contract, the Indian company will construct the power plant by 2019.

The major moves were made towards the implementation of the controversial Rampal power project amid protests in home and abroad.

Environmentalists say that the Rampal power plant would destroy the biodiversity of the Sunderbans while the government claims the plant would not harm the world’s largest mangrove forest.

In China, officials of power division and Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited finalised the terms for $1.9 billion credit with Chinese EXIM Bank in September 2-5 for the construction of the Payra 1,320MW coal-fired power plant near proposed Payra Sea Port in Patuakhali.

Company managing director AM Khurshedul Alam told New Age on Tuesday that the Chinese credit would carry about 2 per cent interest and LIBOR with a 15-year payback period and a four-year grace period.

The company is a 50-50 joint venture between the state-run North-West Power Generation Company of Bangladesh and China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation.

The total project cost was estimated at $2.4 billion, Khurshed said, adding that the project might not require the entire amount.

The company is expecting to sell each unit of electricity from the Payra power plant for Tk 6.65 to the Power Development Baord while the cost of electricity from the Rampal power plant could exceed Tk 8 per unit, said the officials.

On March 29, a $1.56 billion contract was signed with a Chinese consortium for engineering, procurement and construction of the Payra power plant.

The 660MW first unit of the power plant at Payra is expected to supply electricity from June, 2019.

Six months later, the second unit of the same capacity would start power supply, said the officials.