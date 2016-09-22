BB RESERVE HEIST: Govt backtracks again on making report public

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Wednesday said the government will not make the probe report on the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist public on Thursday for the sake of getting back the stolen money from Philippines.

He said the government was taking legal and diplomatic initiatives to recover $81 million stolen from the BB account with the New York Fed in February.

The process will be set back if the report is made public now, he said while taking to reporters after a meeting of the cabinet committee on national purchase at the secretariat.

That is the why the report will not be made public now, he said, adding that it would be made public later on.

But Muhith could not confirm the date.

On Sunday, the finance minister said the probe report would be made public on Thursday.

Muhith had previously failed to make the report public on a number of earlier deadlines he had set, since the probe committee led by former central bank governor Mohammad Farashuddin submitted the report on March 22.

The probe committee detected involvement of some BB officials with the unprecedented global heist from a central bank’s reverse.

It recommended action against suspected BB officials for the theft of the $81 million, most of which was laundered in casinos in Philippines.

The probe body had strongly recommended for making the findings of the report public.

Muhith said law minister Anisul Huq called him over phone from Texas on Tuesday urging him not to make the BB report public.

He said attorney general Mahbubey Alam also asked him not to make the report public during a meeting with him on Tuesday.

Alam told Muhith that holding back the BB probe report would be ‘helpful’ to recovering the entirety of the stolen money.

A Philippine court on Monday ordered Philippine central bank – Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas – to return to the Bangladesh Bank $15.25 million recovered so far out of the $81 million.

Muhith said they were hopeful of recovering full amount in the next four months.

Bank and financial institution division officials said a six-member government delegation led by law minister Anisul Haq was scheduled to visit Manila on September 28-30 to set the next course of action for recovering the stolen reserve fund from there.

Other members of the team are state minister for finance and planning MA Mannan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance Abdur Razzak, attorney general Mahbubey Alam, BB governor Fazle Kabir and foreign ministry secretary Khorshed Alam.

The BFID officials said the team would finalise the method for bringing back the $15.25 million that the Philippines central bank would return to the BB. Besides, the delegation will review the legal options available in Philippines to recover the rest of the fund, they said.

In March, the government instituted a three-member probe body after the reserve heist shook the central bank and hogged headlines in local and foreign media.

The heist forced Atiur Rahman to step down as BB governor for his failure to immediately inform the finance ministry about the incident. BB deputy governors – Abul Quasem and Nazneen Sultana – lost their jobs over the issue and bank and financial institution division secretary M Aslam Alam was made officer on special duty, in quick succession as a sequel to the heist.