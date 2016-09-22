You are here: Home » Back Page

KSA approves recruitment of Bangladeshi workers

September 22, 2016 12:36 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Saudi Arabia has approved the recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestic workers which Dhaka considers as an indication of growing and improved relations.
‘Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council has approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh. We welcome the decision,’ Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Golam Moshi said on Wednesday night.
Earlier, Arab News reported that a recommendation in this regard was made by Mohamed Nagadi, the chairman of the council’s committee on administration and human resources on Monday.
Bangladesh officials appreciated the move and said it will be beneficial for both the countries.
The Kingdom started recruiting female domestic aides in February last year. Out of the 1.3 million Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom, 62,000 are housemaids, the Arab News reported on Wednesday.
On average, 6,000 female domestic workers arrive in the Kingdom every month, the report added.

