Govt asks UGC to introduce written exam to recruit public univ teachers

September 22, 2016 12:35 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The government has asked University Grants Commission to take necessary steps to initiate written examination for recruiting teachers for public universities aiming to curb irregularities in the appointment process.
The education ministry on Wednesday also asked the UGC to take steps to introduce police verification of appointed teachers of the public universities.
The education ministry sent a direction to University Grants Commission secretary on Wednesday, asking him to inform education ministry after taking necessary steps.
The education ministry sent the direction to the UGC based on recommendations of Prime Minister’s Office.
‘The PMO had made the recommendations of written test and police verification based on intelligence report,’ said the direction signed by ministry deputy secretary Laila Arzumand Banu.
The direction said that currently appointment of public university teachers and officials takes place based on viva exam only and it creates scopes for irregularities.
So, if written exam is introduced beside vive, it would reduce irregularities and selection of teachers and officials based on merit would be easier, it observed.
The police and intelligence verification need to take place before publishing final list of selected teachers and officials, said the direction.
As the no police and intelligence verification take place for recruiting university teachers and officials, many people engaged in anti-government activities or criminals are appointed teachers and officials, the direction said.
Education ministry additional secretary Helal Uddin said that it was UGC’s responsibility to endorse the direction.

