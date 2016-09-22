You are here: Home » Back Page

Businessman dies at DMCH after being burned by son

September 22, 2016 12:33 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The brother of former election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, ATM Rafiqul Huda, died on Wednesday in a hospital in Dhaka after being burned by his own son.
Rafiqul died at the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Wednesday morning, said Partha Sangkar Pal, residential surgeon of the burn unit of DMCH.
Earlier on Thursday, his son Fardin Hossain Mugdha, 17, poured petrol on both of his parents’ bodies and set them ablaze, as they refused to buy him a new motorbike.
They were rushed to Faridpur hospital and later in the night Rafiqul was moved to DMCH burn unit as his condition deteriorated.
Rafiqul was a businessman in Faridpur.
Mugdha was injured in the incident and was released from the Faridpur hospital after primary treatment.
The officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali police, Nazim Uddin, said that filing of a case was underway.
He said the deceased’s brother-in-law told police that he would file a case against the lone assailant.
The OC said Fardin is 17.

