UGC, IAU asked to stop Islami Chhatri Sangstha’s campus activities

The government has asked University Grants Commission and the Islamic Arabic University to take immediate steps to stop Islami Chhatri Sangstha’s activities on campuses.

Islami Chhatri Sangstha is Jamaat’s female student organization.

The education ministry gave the directive to UGC and the Islamic Arabic University in separate letters, said senior officials.

In identical letters, the education ministry said that it came to its notice in recent times that Islami Chhatri Sangstha was trying to motivate female students in some of the educational institutions and simple minded pious women to take part in jihad.

It said that this student organization was also involved with sinister efforts to establish a society beyond the Constitution in force to destabilize the country.

These activities could tarnish the images of the campuses by fostering anarchy on them, said the letters.

The letters dated September 19 were signed by education ministry assistant secretary Abdus Sattar Mia.

Islamic Arabic University has been directed to take the steps in fazil and kamil maddrassahs affiliated to it.

Fazil madrassahs offer under graduate courses while kamil madrassahs offer post graduate courses on Islamic theology and related subjects.

At least 1,300 fazil and kamil madrassahs across the country are affiliated to Islamic Arabic University based in the capital.

Education ministry officials said that Islami Chhatri Sangstha propagates anti Bangladesh ideology and religious extremism through clandestine operations.