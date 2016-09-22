Shakib info not shared

You are here: Home » Back Page

Flying route of crashed helicopter under examination

September 22, 2016
Primary investigation found that the Dhaka-based Meghna Aviation Limited had not informed the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh about the travel of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his family beforehand by a helicopter that crashed on Cox’s Bazar beach on September 16.
The authority was also examining if the aviation company had taken permission to operate on the route it followed before the crash.
Director of flight safety and regulations of the authority Wing Commander Chowdhury Mohammad Zia-ul-Kabir said that they provided necessary documents to the investigation team about the aviation company and their passengers.
According to the authority, the operators should inform the authority about their passengers and routes 96 hours ahead of any travel. ‘It was violated,’ a senior official said, adding, ‘Investigation is going on to check what other rules were violated.’
Mohammad Shah Alam, 40, an accountant of ‘Eagle Bay’ advertising firm, was killed and four others were wounded as the chopper– Robinson R66 Turbine Helicopter– crashed within a few minutes of taking off in the shallow water of the Bay.
The helicopter had dropped cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir and daughter Elina Hassan Avree at a resort at Inani before it crashed.
The authority formed a two member probe committee headed by retired group captain M Abu Zafar.
The committee is expected to submit its primary report within 30 days.
Manufactured by Robinson Helicopter Company, the 1,225 kilogram chopper is a five-seater and transports up to 420 kilograms of weight.

