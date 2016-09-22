Tavela murder: Pistols submitted with charge sheet not related to crime

Two pistols submitted as evidence in the case filed against seven people for shooting to death Italian international aid worker Cesare Tavella appear to have no relation to the said crime, going by the ballistic report.

According to the seizure list prepared by the Detective and Criminal Intelligence division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the investigators seized two weapons—one automatic pistol of 7.6 written Made in USA, with five bullets [AP 32 Auto]—and another automatic pistol written ‘Made in USA’ with two bullets— from an office in 55 Maddya Badda in the capital on February 23.

Tavella was shot dead on September 28 in the capital’s Gulshan area by unidentified miscreants. Police later arrested four individuals – Tamjid Ahmed Rubel, Russell Chowdhury, Minhajul Arefin Russell and Shakhawat Hossain Sharif –on October 25, 2015 for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader M Abdul Quayum’s brother Abdul Matin was arrested on November, 2015, and later Quayum and on Mohammad Shohel were implicated in the charges submitted on August 25, 2016.

The two weapons were seized from Badda under an arms case filed in February 25 with Badda police station, and three used cartridges and one bullet recovered from the crime scene in Gulshan were sent for forensic ballistic examination in the Criminal Investigation Department laboratory on March 10.

The report, prepared by ballistic expert inspector Mizanur Rahman on April 24, concluded that the three fired cartridges and one bullet were not fired from either of the weapons the police had recovered.

On June 28, a metropolitan magistrate, Sadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury, signed the documents.

The charge sheet submitted on June 28 mentions the two weapons without clearly stating their relationship to the crime or the seven accused.

On page 5, column 7 of the 12-page charge sheet the investigation officer Golam Rabbani states that the two pistols recovered from Badda were submitted as evidence in the case following ‘expert opinion’ of the ballistic examiners.

‘Whatever my findings were I have submitted to the court. Let the court decide what is correct,’ said ballistic expert inspector Mizanur, refusing to elaborate any further.

‘No, no,’ said investigation officer Golam Rabbani when asked if these pistols were used in shooting to death Tavella. Rabbani added that the weapons were submitted only because they were recovered during the investigation of crime and had no direct relations to the accuseds either.

‘We are looking into it,’ said Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court’s public prosecutor Abdullah Abu when asked about the purpose of attaching the said weapon to the charge sheet.

‘When the pistols submitted as evidence have no clear relation to the crime there is scope for people doubt the process and findings of the investigation,’ said Nur Khan Liton, acting executive director of Ain o Shalish Kendra.

Tavella, who was in charge of a project of the Netherlands-based ICCO being implemented in Rangpur, was shot three times by men arriving on a motorbike in the capital’s diplomatic enclave when he was walking back from a club.

The aid agency filed the murder case with the Gulshan police station without naming anyone. The murder triggered local and international condemnation while US-based militancy monitoring agency Site Intelligence Group claimed that Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the killing.

The charge sheet was approved by the DB’s deputy commissioner Sheikh Nazmul Alam.