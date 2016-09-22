Lion ties knot with lioness at Ctg zoo

In an exceptional wedding ceremony, lion Nabha tied the knot with lioness Nova at Chittagong zoo on Wednesday.

The zoo authorities arranged a colourful wedding programme which was launched by Chittagong deputy commissioner Mesbah Uddin at 11:00am cutting two cakes and releasing balloons in presence of about 500 guests including media people, government officials and school students.

One cake was made with cow flesh, chicken and eggs for the newly married couple while the other was made for the invited guests.

The zoo authorities decorated the cage of the couple with balloons, festoons, and colour papers. The flesh cake was put inside the cage.

Nabha and Nova were kept two different cages near the decorated cage (their permanent residence) during the party. After the party, Nabha was released into the decorated cage so that he could eat the cake. The authorities also gave a portion of the cake to Nova at a separate cage.

Besides, the invited guests, many visitors including children came to the zoo to see the marriage between the lion and the lioness.

Fatema Jannat, a housewife, came from Chittagong city’s Agrabad area with her two kids to attend the marriage ceremony.

‘This kind of programme is very rare in our country. So I feel myself very lucky to see the marriage ceremony,’ she said gleefully.

School student Jasim Uddin along with his two friends came from Feni to attend the wedding party.

Jasim said in his life he attended many wedding parties of his relatives but it was the first time that he saw a wedding of animal.

Many visitors were seen to take selfie in front of the newly married couple’s cage.

The zoo authorities did not release the couple into the same cage even after the marriage; they were kept in separate cages.

‘We brought the lion Nabha from Rangpur zoo about two weeks ago. Lioness Nova was at Chittagong zoo since after her birth. The two will take several more days two build up intimacy between themselves. We will release them together into their main cage once they built intimacy,’ said Manzur Morshed, deputy curator of Chittagong zoo.