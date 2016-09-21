KSA approves recruitment of Bangladeshi male domestic workers

The Shoura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia approved the recruitment of male domestic workers from Bangladesh at its 49th Ordinary session in Riyadh.

A recommendation in this regard had been made by Mohamed Nagadi, the chairman of the Council’s Committee on Administration and Human Resources. The session was presided by Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, reports Arab News.

Appreciating the Shoura’s move, Bangladesh ambassador Golam Moshi said it will be beneficial for both the countries.

‘The lifting of ban on male domestic servants indicates improved bilateral relations,’ he told Arab News.

The ambassador said the Kingdom started recruiting female domestic aides in February last year. Out of the 1.3 million Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom, 62,000 are housemaids. On an average, 6,000 female domestic workers arrive in the Kingdom every month, he said.

‘We have around 48 categories of workers serving in all parts of the Kingdom.’

‘Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia were working very closely to increase recruitment of male domestic workers according to the decision during the last joint technical committee meeting. Both the nations are implementing their commitment to enhance the relations, particularly in manpower sector,’ he said.

In January, labor and social devlopment Mufrej Al-Haqabani and Bangladesh minister for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment Nurul Islam decided to increase the number of Bangladeshi domestic workers in the Kingdom.

Moshi said that three Saudi companies are based in Dhaka to provide training and orientation programmes to female domestic aides.

‘We would welcome more such organisations in Bangladesh so that they can train male domestic workers also.’