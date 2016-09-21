You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Police evacuate all schools in Canadian province over threat

September 21, 2016 8:40 pm·0 commentsViews:
Associated Press . Toronto / New Age Online

Police say all schools on the small Canadian province of Prince Edward Island have been evacuated because of a ‘potential threat’.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday that students are being taken to safe locations. Police provided no other details, but say a news conference will be held later in the day.
Parents and guardians are being asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children.
Three schools in the nearby province of Nova Scotia — NSCC Marconi Campus, Cape Breton University and the NSCC technology campus in Halifax — also have also been evacuated due to potential threats.

