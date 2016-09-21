Police’s success in tackling militancy lauded worldwide: Asaduzzaman

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia on Wednesday said the success of Bangladesh police in tackling militancy has been lauded worldwide.

‘The kind of success we have achieved in tackling militancy in such a short period of time is remarkable. Many developed nations could not do it through their highly trained police forces with sophisticated technologies,’ Asaduzzaman said.

The DMP commissioner came up with the observations while addressing monthly crime review meeting at its headquarters, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘Police stations are our main units to provide service to the people. That is why, we have to increase the standard of service in the police stations, or else all our achievements will go in vain,’ the police commissioner said, urging his officers to monitor strictly so that no one is harassed after coming to police stations for help.

At the start of the meeting, the DMP commissioner distributed prizes among the officers, who became winner in different categories in their line of duty.