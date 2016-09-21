You are here: Home » National

Minor boy lynched in city

September 21, 2016 5:30 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Shyampur-dhaka-mapA minor boy was lynched at Shyampur Alibahar under Kadamtali police station in the city on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Abdullah, 7, son of Golam Mostofa.
Kadamtali police sub-inspector Zakir Hossain said the boy was beat to death according to the primary investigation.
Ayesha Begum, mother of Abdullah, said her son remained missing since 11:00am.
Around 2:30pm, locals found the critically injured boy lying at Ujala Match Factory ground.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:40pm where physicians declared him dead.
Physicians said the boy had injury marks on his face and head.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement