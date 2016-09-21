Minor boy lynched in city

A minor boy was lynched at Shyampur Alibahar under Kadamtali police station in the city on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Abdullah, 7, son of Golam Mostofa.

Kadamtali police sub-inspector Zakir Hossain said the boy was beat to death according to the primary investigation.

Ayesha Begum, mother of Abdullah, said her son remained missing since 11:00am.

Around 2:30pm, locals found the critically injured boy lying at Ujala Match Factory ground.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:40pm where physicians declared him dead.

Physicians said the boy had injury marks on his face and head.