Indictment hearing of five Moulvibazar Razakars on Nov 2

September 21, 2016 5:25 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
New Age Online

International Crimes Tribunal, ICTThe International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday set November 2 for holding indictment hearing against five alleged Razakars of Rajnagar in Moulvibazar as they were accused of committing crimes against humanity in 1971.
Chairman of the three-member tribunal Justice Anwarul Haque set the date after an initial hearing on the case, prosecutor Abul Kalam Azad said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The five accused are Shamsul Hossain Tarafdar alias Ashraf, Mohammad Nesar Ali, Yunus Ahmed, Mohammad Ujair Ahmed Chowdhury and Mobarok Bhuiyan. Azad said of the five Ujair and Yunus are in jail awaiting the trial as the rest are on the run.
Earlier on June 9, the tribunal took five charges of crimes against humanity against the accused into cognizance nearly two weeks after the prosecution submitted the formal charge against them.

