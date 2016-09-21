You are here: Home » National

Charges pressed against two Mymensingh Razakars

September 21, 2016
New Age Online

International Crimes Tribunal, ICTThe prosecution on Wednesday formally brought charges against two razakars of Mymensingh at the country’s International Crimes Tribunal accusing them of committing crimes against humanity in 1971.
‘We have brought against the duo charges of genocide, murder and mass rape,’ prosecutor Hrishikesh Saha said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
Chairman of the three-member tribunal Justice Anwarul Haque set November 22 for indictment hearing in the case, he said.
Saha identified the two accused as Wajiuddin, 70, and Riajuddin Fakir, 65, saying the later awaited trial in jail since he was arrested on August 11, 2015.
Both the accused hailed from Phulbaria upazila in Mymensingh.
Saha said a third accused of the case Amjad Ali, 88, died in hospital under police custody on September 4, 2015 in a road crash as he was being carried to Dhaka in a police van from Mymensingh.

