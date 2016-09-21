Man jailed for four months for torturing parents

A mobile court on Wednesday sentenced an addict youth to four-month imprisonment at Harinakundu in Jhenaidah on charge of torturing parents.

Executive magistrate Manira Parvin, also the upazila nirbahi officer at Harinakundu, conducted a mobile court this noon and passed the order.

The convict, Bellal Hossain, 21, of village Chatkabaria in the upazila, had been torturing his parents Abdus Sattar and Sabura Khatun for years demanding money for drug.

In another drive at Sailkupa, a mobile court fined three business establishments for using plastic sacks instead of gunny bags for storing rice and some other food products.

The mobile court led by Mesbaul Karim, an assistant commissioner of the office of the deputy commissioner of Jhenaidah, fined three businessmen Tk 5,000 each and warned them not to use the same in future which violates the government directives.