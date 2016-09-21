NU admission process begins on Sept 25

Admission process into first year honours course for the academic session 2016-2017 in different colleges under National University will begin from September 25.

A total of 3.5 lakh students could admit in this session while the classes of first year students will start from November 15, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The decision was come on Wednesday following a general meeting with vice-chancellor Harun-or-Rashid in the chair.

NU pro- vice-chancellor Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, treasurer Numan-ur-Rashid, all deans, exam controller, registrar and the director of information and communications technology joined the meeting, among others.