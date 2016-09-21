You are here: Home » International

Pakistani Christian jailed for blasphemy over Facebook like

September 21, 2016 4:12 pm·0 commentsViews:
Associated Press . Lahore / New Age Online

Pakistan mapPakistani police say they have arrested a 16-year-old Christian boy on blasphemy charges after he ‘liked’ an ‘inappropriate’ photograph on Facebook of the Kaaba in Makkah, one of the holiest sites in Islam.
Senior police official Akhtar Ansari said Wednesday the arrest was made this week in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province.
He says police have sent the boy to jail pending trial.
Ansari says police made the arrest after being alerted of the Facebook post by a Muslim, who said he found it insulting.
Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death. However the laws are also sometimes used to settle personal scores and target minorities.
In 2015, Muslims beat a Christian couple to death and burned their bodies for allegedly desecrating the Quran.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Shootout at Kashmir police station kills 6 Suspected rebels wearing army uniforms stormed an Indian police station in Kashmir, killing a policeman and sparking a four-hour gun...
  2. Bihar state elections seen as Modi referendum Hundreds of thousands of people lined up at polling stations in the east Indian state of Bihar on Monday for...
  3. Lawyer for Maldives’ ex-president stabbed in Male A lawyer for the Maldives’ jailed former president was stabbed in the islands’ capital ahead of a visit by his...
  4. Monsoon rains kill more than 100 people in India Heavy monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past week and forced tens of thousands...
  5. Malala opens school for Syrian refugees Malala Yousafzai, the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, celebrated her 18th birthday in Lebanon on Sunday by opening...
  6. Over $3.5b in aid pledged during donor conference in Nepal Donor nations have pledged over $3.5 billion in aid for the reconstruction of Nepal during the International Conference on Nepal’s...
  7. Buried in rubble for 82 hours, Nepal quake survivor ‘drinks urine’ As he lay trapped for some 82 hours under the rubble of his Kathmandu hotel after Nepal’s devastating earthquake, Rishi...
  8. China to extend Tibet railway to Nepal China has announced that it will extend the Qinghai-Tibet railway to the border areas of Nepal within the next......
  9. 30 dead, 100 injured as train derails in UP’s Rae Bareli At least 30 people were killed and around 100 others injured when the engine and two coaches of the Dehradun-Varanasi...
  10. 11 killed as Pakistanis vote in local government polls Eleven people were killed when rival political parties fired on each other on Saturday as Pakistanis voted in local elections...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement