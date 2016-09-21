You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Protest erupts after police kill black man in North Carolina

September 21, 2016 2:58 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
Reuters. Charlotte / New Age Online
north-carolina-1

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, US September 20, 2016.–Reuters photo

Protesters blocked a highway and clashed with police in Charlotte, North Carolina, early on Wednesday morning after officers fatally shot a black man they said had a gun when they approached him in a parking lot.
About a dozen officers and several protesters suffered non-life threatening injuries during an hours-long demonstration near where Keith Lamont Scott, 43, was shot by a policeman on Tuesday afternoon, police and local media said on social media.
Early Wednesday morning, protesters blocked Interstate 85, where they stole boxes from trucks and started fires before police used flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the angry crowd, an ABC affiliate in Charlotte reported.
Earlier in the evening, police in riot gear reportedly used tear gas on protesters who threw rocks and water bottles at them as they wielded large sticks and blocked traffic. One officer was sent to the hospital after being struck in the head by a rock, police said.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts urged for calm.
‘The community deserves answers and (a) full investigation will ensue,’ she said on Twitter, adding in a subsequent post, ‘I want answers too.’
Scott was shot by officer Brentley Vinson earlier in the day, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The shooting occurred when officers were at an apartment complex searching for a suspect with an outstanding warrant and they saw scott get out of his vehicle with a firearm, the department said.

north-carolina-protests

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, US September 20, 2016.– Ruters photo

Vinson fired his weapon and struck Scott, who ‘posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers,’ the department said in a statement.
Vinson, who joined the Charlotte police force in July 2014, is black, according to the department. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The fatal shooting came amid an intense national debate over the use of deadly force by police, particularly against black men.
Police did not immediately say if Scott was the suspect they had originally sought at the apartment complex. WSOC-TV, a local television station, reported that he was not.
Detectives recovered the gun Scott was holding at the time of the shooting and were interviewing witnesses, police said.
Protesters and Scott’s family disputed that the dead man was armed. Some family members told reporters that Scott had been holding a book and was waiting for his son to be dropped off from school.
Shakeala Baker, who lives in a neighboring apartment complex, said she had seen Scott in the parking lot on previous afternoons waiting for his child. But on Tuesday, she watched as medics tended to Scott after he was shot, she said.
‘This is just sad,’ said Baker, 31. ‘I get tired of seeing another black person shot every time I turn on the television. But (police are) scared for their own lives. So if they’re scared for their lives, how are they going to protect us?’
About 200 people gathered earlier Tuesday night for a peaceful protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a white officer killed an unarmed black man last week in an incident captured on police videos.
Lawyers for the family of Terence Crutcher, 40, disputed that he posed any threat before he was shot by Tulsa officer Betty Shelby after his sport utility vehicle broke down on Friday.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. A future of thirst : Water crisis lies on the horizon The next time your throat is as dry as a bone and the Sun is beating down, take a glass...
  2. Pentagon chief visits S China Sea warship US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter visited a warship close to flashpoint waters of the South China Sea on Friday, as...
  3. EU to grant Turkey visa-free travel under migrant deal The EU will on Wednesday grant conditional approval for Turks to gain visa-free access to the Schengen zone, sources said,...
  4. France rail workers strike over reforms French railway workers are to go on strike as unions continue to protest against planned labour reforms......
  5. Leading Brexit campaigner Farage quits as UKIP leader Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage on Monday stepped down as leader of the UK Independence Party as the shockwaves from...
  6. Turkey admits some crackdown dismissals may be ‘unfair’ Turkey admitted Monday there may have been some ‘unfair’ treatment in its post-coup crackdown as it voiced anger with Germany...
  7. Migrants pile up at Swiss-Italian border Amnesty International warned of a buildup of migrants on Italy’s border with Switzerland and demanded clarification from Swiss authorities over...
  8. Dutch far-right party says it will ban mosques, Quran The political party of Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, which is leading polls ahead of parliamentary elections next year, has...
  9. Prosecutors file corruption charges against Lula Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed corruption charges Wednesday against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, describing the popular leftist...
  10. Supercomputer copies whole-body blood flow A new supercomputer simulation of blood moving around the entire human body compares extremely well with real-world flow measurements, researchers...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement