Muhith backtracks again over making public BB money heist probe report

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Wednesday said they would not make the probe report on the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist public on Thursday for the sake of getting back stolen money from Philippines.

He said this after a meeting of the cabinet committee on national purchase at the secretariat.

Muhith said it would take more time to make the report public.

On Sunday, the finance minister said the probe report would be made public on Thursday.

Before that, Muhith had failed to make the report public despite announcing a number of deadlines since the probe committee led by former central bank governor Mohammad Farashuddin submitted the report on March 22.

The probe committee recommended action against BB officials for the theft of $81 million, most of which was laundered in casinos in Philippines.