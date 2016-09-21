DNA samples of Tampaco missing people’ relatives collected

The Criminal Investigation Department of police on Wednesday collected the DNA samples of relatives of the victims who remained missing after the fire at Tampaco Foils Limited at BSCIC industrial area that left so far 35 dead.

The CID collected DNA samples of nine families among the 11 missing persons as families of the two others did not came at its office at Malibagh.

The CID office of Malibagh has a laboratory to analysis DNA sample, said sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta of Tongi police station.

The DNA sample was collected to assist the investigation to trace the missing persons, he said.

On September 10 a devastating fire broke out at the factory of Tampaco Foils Limited in Tongi leaving 33 people dead while 10 remained missing.

Earlier on September 14, another man Monwar Hossain, 34, who suffered serious burn injuries at Tampaco Foils factory fire died at a private clinic in the capital.

A case was lodged on September 11 over the incident by a victim’s father Abdul Kader against eight people, including the factory owner Syed Mokbul Hossain and wife Shefali Akter, bringing murder charges against them.

Police however could not arrest any of the accused named in the murder case with Tongi police station in Gazipur since the fire.