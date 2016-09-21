You are here: Home » National

RMG workers on strike in Gazipur for arrears

New Age Online

Ershadnagar,-TongiWorkers of a garment factory in Tongi BSCIC area of Gazipur went to a strike on Wednesday morning demanding immediate payment of their two months’ outstanding salaries.
The workers of Kant Asia Garment Factory went to their workplace in the morning and found the gate locked, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Following this, the workers went on a work abstention and brought out a procession and staged a demonstration in front of Tongi police station.
Later, police dispersed the demonstrating workers.
Earlier, the factory authorities had assured the workers that their arrear salaries would be paid on September 19.

