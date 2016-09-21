Two killed, 25 missing in Banaripara launch capsize

Two women drowned and 25 others went missing as a launch capsized in the Sandhya River in Banaripara of Barisal on Wednesday morning.

The deceased are identified as Kohinur Begum, 40, hailed from Banaripara and Saleha Begum, 60.

Officer-in-charge of Banaripara police station Ziaul Islam said the Uzirpur-bound launch ‘ML Oishi’ from Banaripara reached Dasherhat launch terminal around 11:15am, reports United News of Bangladesh.

When the launch anchored, a heavy chunk of mud from the erosion site on the riverbank fell on the vessel and it sank with 60-70 passengers on board.

Of the passengers, 25 remained missing while seven-eight passengers managed to swim ashore after the incident.

On information, divers from fire service and civil defense reached on the spot and started the rescue operation with the help of local people.

They recovered the body of Kohinur from the river soon after the accident and rescued Saleha who later died at the upazila health complex.

(Updated)