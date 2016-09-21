20 go missing as launch capsizes in Banaripara

At least 20 people go missing as a small vessel plying on local route capsized on Wednesday with around 60 passengers onboard at Daserhat point on Sandhya River of Banaripara in Barisal.

The cause of the accident was not clear yet, as weather was sound and the launch did not seem overloaded with passengers, said SM Akhtaruzzaman, superintendent of Barisal police.

The vessel, ML Oishy, suddenly capsized around 11:00am this morning, while most of the passengers except the 20 managed to swim ashore, witnesses said.

Police and locals were conducting rescue drive till filing the report.