13 killed in Banaripara launch capsize

September 21, 2016
Barisal launch capsize

Fire service divers and locals continue search and rescue operation in the River Sandhya at Banaripara in Barisal on Wednesday after a launch capsized in the river. – Focusbangla photo

At least 13 bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of launch capsize in the River Sandhya at Banaripara in Barisal.
Banaripara police officer-in-charge Ziaul Ahsan confirmed the figure of deaths on Wednesday evening.
Ten others also remained missing while fire service divers, police and locals were continuing their search operation in the river till the report was filed at 6:00pm.
Barisal police super SM Aktaruzzaman said the launch, ML Oishee, was heading to Habibpur at Wazirpur from Banaripara launch terminal with around 60 passengers on board.
On its way, it reached at the erosion site of Masjid Bari launch terminal at Dasherhat around 11:30am.
Before anchoring at the pontoon, the launch capsized in the river due to strong current.
Of the passengers, dozens remained missing while others managed to swim ashore.
Meanwhile, local lawmakers Abul Hasanat Abdullah and Talukder Md Yunus, and Barisal deputy commissioner Gazi Md Saifuzzaman visited the spot.
The deputy commissioner announced to provide Tk 10,000 to the families of each of the deceased.
The district administration, meanwhile, formed a nine-member probe committee led by additional district magistrate Zakir Hossain.
Barisal port official Mostafizur Rahman said the launch had no route permit.
(Updated)

