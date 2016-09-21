Man killed, 10 others injured in Tangail road accident

A man was killed and 10 others injured when a bus veered off the road on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Postkamuri area of Mirzapur in Tangail as its driver lost the control over the steering on Wednesday morning.

The victim is identified as Ataur Rahman, 30, of Barul Bazar in Manikganj district.

Officer-in-charge of Gorai highway police out-post Khalilur Rahman Patwari said a North-Bengal-bound bus was turned over at around 7:00am, leaving 11 people injured.

The injured were admitted to Mirzapur Kumudini Medical College Hospital where one of the injured died.