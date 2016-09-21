CAAB signs deal for feasibility study of Bangabandhu Int’l Airport

Aiming to boost up aviation facilities, the government has initiated the process to construct Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport, the fourth international airport, in the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Wednesday signed an agreement with a Japanese company to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport, reports United News of Bangladesh.

CAAB chairman Air Vice Marshal Ehsanul Gani Choudhury and deputy director general of Nippon Koel Company Ltd of Japan Toshikazu Kambara signed the agreement involving Tk 120 crore on behalf of their respective sides in the morning.

The signing ceremony was held at the CAAB headquarters at Kurmitola in the city.

As per the agreement, Nippon Koel Company Ltd will conduct the feasibility study, including site selection and making the design, within an 18-month timeframe.

After the signing ceremony, CAAB chairman Ehsanul Gani said eight-nine places have been kept in primarily selection and the one which is deemed best will be chosen finally.

Some 14 international companies submitted tender to get the job while CAAB picked up the Japanese firm, he added.

Gani mentioned that the Nippon Koel Company officials and employees will be provided with necessary security until the project work is completed.