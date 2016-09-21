Burnt by son, man dies at DMCH

ATM Rafikul Huda, brother of former election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, died on Wednesday in a hospital in Dhaka as his son burned him pouring petrol at Faridpur on September 15 demanding a brand new motor-cycle.

Rafikul died around 9:30am at intensive care unit of burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital this morning, said Partha Sangkar Pal, in-charge of police out-post at DMCH.

Earlier on Thursday Rafikul’s son Fardin Hossain Mugdha, 18, burned their parent by pouring petrol on their body as they refused to give him a brand new motor-cycle, leaving three of them injured.

They was rushed to Faridpur hospital, later at night Rafikul was shifted to DMCH burn unit as his condition deteriorated.