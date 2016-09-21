Burnt by son, man dies at DMCH

ATM Rafikul Huda, brother of former election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, died on Wednesday in a hospital in Dhaka as his son burned him pouring petrol at Faridpur on September 15 demanding a brand new motor-cycle.
Rafikul died around 9:30am at intensive care unit of burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital this morning, said Partha Sangkar Pal, in-charge of police out-post at DMCH.
Earlier on Thursday Rafikul’s son Fardin Hossain Mugdha, 18, burned their parent by pouring petrol on their body as they refused to give him a brand new motor-cycle, leaving three of them injured.
They was rushed to Faridpur hospital, later at night Rafikul was shifted to DMCH burn unit as his condition deteriorated.
Burnt by son, man dies at DMCHNew Age Online
