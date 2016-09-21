Tongi factory fire death toll rises to 35

Another victim of Tongi factory fire at BSCIC industrial area that left so far 34 dead, 10 missing and dozens injured, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday evening raising the death toll to 35.

The diseased is identified as Hossain Ahmed alies Rasel, 26, son of Hasan Ali of Ghagua of Golapganj in Sylhet.

The victim died at capital’s Japan-Bangladesh friendship Hospital, said one of the supervisor of hospital.

Sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta of Tongi police station said they handed Rasel’s body to his family members after collecting it from the hospital on Tuesday night.

On September 10 a devastating fire broke out at the factory of Tampaco Foils Limited in Tongi leaving 33 people dead while 10 remained missing.

Earlier on September 14, another man Monwar Hossain, 34, who suffered serious burn injuries at Tampaco Foils factory fire died at a private clinic in the capital.

A case was lodged on September 11 over the incident by a victim’s father Abdul Kader against eight people, including the factory owner Syed Mokbul Hossain and wife Shefali Akter, bringing murder charges against them.

Police however could not arrest any of the accused named in the murder case with Tongi police station in Gazipur since the fire.