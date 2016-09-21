You are here: Home » Entertainment

Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt

September 21, 2016 9:01 am·0 commentsViews: 8
BBC/ New Age Online
Angelina-Jolie,-Brad-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend ‘Cinema for Peace 2012’ charity programme –Reuters photo

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, the actress’s lawyer has confirmed.
Robert Offer said she filed for ‘dissolution of marriage’ on Monday, adding the ‘decision was made for the health of the family’.
‘She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time,’ offer added in a statement.
The couple have been together since 2004 but only married in August 2014.
Jolie’s longtime manager Geyser Kosinski told E! Online: ‘Angelina will always do what’s in the best interest of taking care of her family.’
It was Pitt’s second marriage, having previously wed Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and Jolie’s third after Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.
According to US entertainment website TMZ, the divorce papers listed the date of separation as 15 September.
It is understood Jolie is seeking physical custody of the couple’s six children and is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation rights.
The couple have six children together – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, who are adopted, and biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Pitt, 52, and Jolie, 41, married privately in the French hamlet of Correns in Provence in 2014.
Their children served as ring bearers at the wedding and helped illustrate Jolie’s white dress with their drawings.
Jolie is well known for her charity work – she served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency for 11 years before becoming a Special Envoy in April 2012.
In 2013, she announced she had undergone a double mastectomy to reduce her chances of getting breast cancer.
She wrote about the experience for the New York Times, saying that she made the choice after her doctor said she was highly at risk of developing breast cancer
‘Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimise the risk as much I could,’ she said.
Two years later, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure against cancer.
Last year, ahead of the release of By The Sea, the romantic drama the couple both star in, Jolie told The Telegraph: ‘Brad and I have our issues’.
‘We have fights and problems like any other couple. We have days when we drive each other absolutely mad and want space, but the problems in the movie aren’t our specific problems.’
Jolie will reportedly be represented by lawyer Laura Wasser, whose previous clients include Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, Stevie Wonder and Britney Spears.
Jolie and Pitt – nicknamed ‘Brangelina’ by fans – are one of the best-known couples in Hollywood.
They got together after meeting on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smith, which was released in 2005.
Jolie, who is the daughter of actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand, rose to fame with roles in films such as The Bone Collector and Girl, Interrupted, for which she won a best supporting actress Oscar in 1999.
She starred as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider film series and went on to appear in Changeling, Salt, A Mighty Heart, Wanted and Maleficent.
She also directed World War Two prisoner of war film Unbroken.
Pitt’s early acting roles include appearing alongside Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma and Louise.
He went on to appear in films including Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, World War Z, Snatch and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
His producing work includes 12 Years A Slave, which won a best picture Oscar in 2014 and The Big Short, in which he also acted.
Pitt and Jolie most recently worked together on 2015 film By The Sea – a relationship drama written, directed and produced by Jolie.
It focused on a couple trying to repair their marriage while staying at a French hotel.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. KERALA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL : Fest draws huge crowd The 20th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala has attracted huge crowd in all its 14 venues in...
  2. AROUND THE TOWN Exhibition Dhaka University Day 2016 Art Exhibition By: Eminent Artists Time: 11am to 7pm... ...
  3. Star Trek at 50: going on into the beyond It launched with a mission of just five years ‘to boldly go where no man has gone before’ but half...
  4. Anushka in no mood to patch up with Virat Virat Kohli might have slammed Twitter trolls for targeting Anushka Sharma for his performances, but the Sultan actor has an...
  5. Theatre fest begins in Khulna A weeklong theatre festival featuring performances by seven troupes began at the press club auditorium of Khulna on Wednesday... ...
  6. AROUND THE TOWN Exhibition Muslin Revival By: Drik Time: 11am to 7pm... ...
  7. AROUND THE TOWN Exhibition Dhaka Art Summit By: Samdani Art Foundation... ...
  8. Shilpakala’s grand cultural fest begins Bangladesh can be a small country but it has a rich cultural heritage with different communities with their distinctive customs,...
  9. AROUND THE TOWN Exhibition Celebrated Violence 5 By: Dilara Begum Jolly Time: 5pm 9pm... ...
  10. Local drama series inspired by Indian daily soaps The makers of local television drama series are cashing in on the enormous popularity of Indian serials by following their...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement