Rajshahi accident kills two

At least two people were killed and eight other injured on Wednesday as driver of a bus lost control over the wheel and hit a road adjacent house near Bharampur rail-crossing in Rajshahi city.
The victims are identified as Bashir Hossain, 40, local rickshaw-puller of Baharampur and his wife Reshma Begum, 35.
Sub-inspector Mostafizar Rahman of Rajpara police station said around 2:45am driver of Dhaka-bound bus- Keya Paribahan lost control and rammed into a house near the road killing two on the spot.
The injured eight bus passengers were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, said.
Police seized the bus.
Rajshahi accident kills twoNew Age Online
