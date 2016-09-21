Rajshahi accident kills two

At least two people were killed and eight other injured on Wednesday as driver of a bus lost control over the wheel and hit a road adjacent house near Bharampur rail-crossing in Rajshahi city.

The victims are identified as Bashir Hossain, 40, local rickshaw-puller of Baharampur and his wife Reshma Begum, 35.

Sub-inspector Mostafizar Rahman of Rajpara police station said around 2:45am driver of Dhaka-bound bus- Keya Paribahan lost control and rammed into a house near the road killing two on the spot.

The injured eight bus passengers were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, said.

Police seized the bus.