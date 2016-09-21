Couple killed as bus rams into house in Rajshahi

A couple was killed and eight others injured on Wednesday as a bus rammed into a road adjacent house near Bharampur level-crossing in Rajshahi city.

The victims are identified as Bashir Hossain, 40, a local rickshaw-puller of Baharampur and his wife Reshma Begum, 35.

Of the eight injured, six were passengers and two others were another couple from a neighbouring house.

Sub-inspector Mostafizar Rahman of Rajpara police station said around 2:45am driver of Dhaka-bound bus- Keya Paribahan lost control and rammed into a house near the road killing two on the spot.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Ifte Khayer Alam told New Age that the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering as he fell into sleep.

The bodies were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police seized the bus but the driver, his assistant and supervisor of the bus managed to flee.

A case was filed with Rajpara police station over the matter.

(Updated)