You are here: Home » International

UN suspends all aid convoys in Syria

September 21, 2016 12:13 am·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Geneva/Beirut
Syria

A damaged truck carrying aid is seen on the side of the road in the town of Orum al-Kubra on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, the morning after a convoy delivering aid was hit by a deadly air strike. — AFP photo

The United Nations suspended all aid shipments into Syria on Tuesday after a deadly attack on a convoy carrying humanitarian supplies, as a week-old US-Russian sponsored ceasefire collapsed in renewed violence.
Washington said it was ‘outraged’ by the apparent air strike that hit a 31-truck aid convoy late on Monday.
Russia, which is allied to the government of president Bashar al-Assad, denied that either its air force or that of the Syrian armed forces were responsible. The Syrian army also denied blame.
Moscow said only insurgents knew the full whereabouts of the convoy, but this contradicted the United Nations, which said all parties had been notified and the trucks were clearly marked.
The Syrian Red Crescent said the head of one of its local offices and ‘around 20 civilians’ were killed.
The strike on the aid convoy appeared to deliver a death blow to the ceasefire, the latest failed attempt to halt a war, now in its sixth year, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and created the world’s worst refugee crisis.
Syria’s army declared the ceasefire over on Monday, hours before the strike. While the United States initially said it was still hopeful of extending the truce, US officials acknowledged in the wake of the attack that there might no longer be any agreement left to salvage.
That would most likely wreck the last hope of any breakthrough on Syria before the administration of president Barack Obama leaves office in January, meaning his successor will inherit a war that has split the Middle East on sectarian lines and drawn in global and regional powers.
The ceasefire was meant to halt all fighting and allow aid to reach besieged areas, at a time when pro-government forces, with Russian and Iranian military support, are in their strongest positions for years and civilians in many rebel-held are completely cut off from food and medical supplies.
The attack on the convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent destroyed 18 of 31 trucks.
‘If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime,’ UN aid chief Stephen O’Brien said in a statement. Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called it a ‘flagrant violation of international humanitarian law’.
While there were contradictory reports of the full death toll, one of those killed was the head of the Syrian Red Crescent for the area, Omar Barakat. The team on the ground was ‘in shock,’ said ICRC’s Middle East chief, Robert Mardini.
The United Nations had only just received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country, and had notified Washington and Moscow of the convoy’s route.
At the time of the strike, US and Russian officials had been meeting behind closed doors in Geneva to discuss extending the ceasefire, although Syria’s army had already declared the truce over and announced it would resume fighting.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Pope visits Muslim, Jewish sites on last day in Mideast Pope Francis called for Christians, Jews and Muslims to work together for peace as he toured holy sites in Jerusalem...
  2. Thousands trapped in IS-held Manbij A siege by US-backed Kurdish and Arab forces of the key jihadist-held city of Manbij in northern Syria left tens...
  3. Egyptian court sends prominent activist Douma to jail for life An Egyptian court sentenced prominent liberal activist Ahmed Douma to life in prison on Wednesday......
  4. UN Gaza war inquiry to pursue work despite resignation A United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes in the Gaza conflict will produce its report on time next month...
  5. ICC opens examination of Israeli-Palestinian conflict The International Criminal Court has launched an inquiry into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories, opening a path to...
  6. Muslims aged above 50 allowed to pray at Al Aqsa Muslim worshippers over the age of 50 returned to pray at Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday,...
  7. Libyan militias committing war crimes, says AI Amnesty International says rival militias and armed groups in Libya are committing ‘mounting war crimes’ with impunity. In a new...
  8. Gaza strikes to continue: Israel The prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Sunday that Israel’s Gaza offensive would continue as long as necessary, a day after...
  9. Jihadists seize Iraq monastery Jihadist militants have taken over a monastery in northern Iraq, one of the country’s best-known Christian landmarks, and expelled its...
  10. Kurdish group in near full control of Syria’s Hasaka city Kurdish forces were in near full control of Syria's city of Hasaka on Tuesday after battling pro-government militias, though some...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement