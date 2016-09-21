Teesta water shring: Hopes for solution fading

Bangladesh’s hopes that a Teesta water sharing agreement was reachable are fading as India keeps on avoiding talks on the pressing issue since 2009.

India is showing no interest to hold the long overdue meeting of Bangladesh-India Joint Rivers’ Commission only to avoid any discussion on the issue, said officials.

The Teesta flows drastically fall in Bangladesh from January to May each year due to India’s unilateral water withdrawals from the upstream in the absence of a sharing agreement.

Low flows in Teesta in Bangladesh adversely affect the livelihoods of millions of people and ecology in the northern districts, water resources minister Anisul Islam Mahmud told New Age.

He said Bangladesh needs an immediate solution to the Teesta water sharing issue to meet its irrigation needs.

Anis said that his request to his Indian counterpart for convening the JRC meeting in Dhaka drew no response.

He said the Teesta water sharing was a pressing issue for Bangladesh.

In 2011, Bangladesh and India were scheduled to sign Teesta water sharing agreement in Dhaka during the visit of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh.

After providing transit and other facilities to India unilaterally, Bangladesh lost its bargaining chips on the Teesta issue, said a government policymaker.

On May 28, 2014, Anis formally requested Indian water resources minister Uma Bharati to convene the 38th JRC meeting in Dhaka at a mutually convenient early date.

The JRC meeting scheduled for June 2013 was postponed at the eleventh hour as the Indian water resources minister expressed his inability to attend it.

No JRC meeting took place since 2010 though it has to meet at least twice a year to resolve issues relating to common rivers, officials said.

The last JRC meeting was held in New Delhi in March 2010.

On February 26, 2015, the Teesta at Dalia point in Nilphamari virtually dried up with a negligible flow of 307 cusecs, the lowest in history.

The average historical flow in the last 10 days of February never fell below 5,149 cusecs, said JRC officials in Bangladesh.

In the last 10 days of February 2015, the average Teesta flow at Dalia was 351 cusecs.

The Teesta sharing has been on the negotiation table since 1954.

Senior water resources ministry secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan said that all the technicalities for signing the Teesta sharing agreement had been completed years back.

Since time immemorial, farmers in the northern districts of Bangladesh depended on Teesta waters to irrigate their crop fields during the dry season.

Abnormally low Teesta flows in Bangladesh due to India’s unilateral water withdrawals from the upstream has been adversely affecting cropping and biodiversity in the country’s northern districts during the dry season.

Bangladesh shares 54 trans-boundary rivers with India and the lone agreement for sharing the Ganges waters for 30 years is due to expire in 2026.