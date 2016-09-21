Tongi factory fire: Proper compensation demanded

Families of victims of September 10 factory fire at Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi in Gazipur and different labour organisations on Tuesday demanded proper compensation for the dead and injured victims.

They also urged the government, especially the labour and employment ministry, to force the factory owner and its clients to contribute to the fund for compensation as per the victims’ ‘loss of earning years’ or ‘the amount the worker could earn until his/her ability to work was lost’.

The Tongi factory fire has so far left 34 people dead, dozens injured and 11 missing while police, in its case lodged against the factory owner and nine others of the factory management, mentioned that the death toll might rise.

The ministry of labour and employment announced Tk 2 lakh for the family of each of the victims who were killed and the Gazipur district administration provided Tk 20,000 to the family of each of 20 of the 34 deceased, and Tk 10,000 to each of 25 injured people.

The families of the deceased said that they were yet to get the money an nounced by the ministry.

‘I have no source of income to feed my two daughters as I am a housewife…My husband was the only bread earner of my family…I am worried about my daughters’ future,’ said Amirunnesa Iti, wife of Wahiduzzaman Swapan, a worker who died in the factory fire.

She said that none of the factory authority contacted her yet and she got only Tk 20,000 from the district administration. ‘I want proper compensation for the future of my daughters.’

A worker of the factory, Md Shahin Ahmed, now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries in the head, forehead, hands and respiratory problems, said that he got Tk 10,000 from the administration and only Tk 2,000 from a representative of his factory administration.

He said that all the money he got as donation was spent for his treatment and he was not sure if he would be able to back to work.

He demanded proper compensation, his rehabilitation and expenses of his treatment.

‘The condition of the missing victim families is miserable…We have been coming every day…We neither got our relatives’ body nor anything but Tk 5,000 from the local lawmaker,’ said Zakia Sultana, 17, daughter of missing worker Nasir Uddin Patwari.

‘I will not get my father, but we want adequate compensation to continue our education and feed the family,’ said Zakia who has two sisters, a brother and mother at her village home in Chandpur.

Terming the government announcement of help as too little, Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad coordinator Wazedul Islam Khan demanded to calculate the compensation as per loss of earning years and to compel the owner to pay it as the accident happened for the owner’s negligence.

If the victims of Rana Plaza disaster and Tazreen fire can get compensation as per loss of earning years, why not the Tampaco victims, National Garment Workers Federation president Amirul Haque Rasel asked.

He urged the labour ministry to force the clients of Tampaco to compensate the victims.

Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978 and had at least 31 clients including leading local food producing companies, according to Tampaco website.

The owner of Tampaco, Mokbul Hossain, could not be reached for comments on Monday.

The state minister for labour and employment Mujibul Huq while visiting the affected site following the fire told reporters that the government would do everything possible for the victim families.

The fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.