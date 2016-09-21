Suu Kyi seeks Dhaka’s help to resolve Rohingya crisis

Myanmar state counsellor Aung Sun Suu Kyi has sought Bangladesh’s help to resolve Rohingya crisis in her country.

Suu Kyi, also foreign minister of neighbouring Myanmar, expressed it when she called on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the sideline of UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The Myanmar state counsellor ‘sought Bangladesh’s assistance to resolve the crisis’ in Rakhine state, foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque said over telephone on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi informed the prime minister that a committee was formed under the leadership of former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and Myanmar government would follow the recommendations of the committee, he said.

In reply, the prime minister said that both the countries would work together to resolve the problem, he said.

It was a very positive meeting between the two leaders, he added.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the prime minister’s press secretary, Ihsanul Karim, said that the two leaders discussed outstanding issues between the two neighbouring countries and agreed to resolve all bilateral issues through dialogue, according to United News of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Hasina welcomed the Kofi Annan Commission on issues of Rohingya.

Reiterating her ‘zero tolerance’ for extremism, Hasina said that Bangladesh’s soil would never be allowed for carrying out extremist activities against any countries.

The prime minister invited the Myanmar leader to visit Bangladesh and Suu Kyi accepted the invitation.

Prime minister’s ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy and foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali were, among others, present in the meeting.

It was estimated that about three to five lakh undocumented Rohingyas were living in Bangladesh including about 30,000 Myanmar refugees in two camps in tourist district Cox’s Bazar for several decades.

Rohingyas living in Rakhine state are not considered as citizens of Manmar and they enjoy no civic amenities.

The first influx of Rohingyas came to Bangladesh in late 70s when sectarian conflict erupted in Rakhine state in the past century.

The government repeatedly requested Myanmar to resolve the problem.

A foreign ministry official said that due to porous border, insufficient manpower of Border Guard of Bangladesh and lack of logistics, Rohingyas trespassed into Bangladesh.

They are serious threat to Bangladesh’s security as Rohingyas can be recruited by extremist outfits easily due to their vulnerability, an official said.

Many Rohingyas are also engaged in drug smuggling, he added.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic conducted a survey to know the number of undocumented Myanmar nationals living in Bangladesh.

The primary result shows that the number is about 300 thousand, an official said.

One of the main reasons behind such small number is many Rohingyas have not registered and dispersed across the country, the official added.

The survey was conducted in May in six districts – Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Chittagong, Khagrachari and Patuakhali.