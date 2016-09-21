BB reserve theft: Govt still in dark about $65.8m

The government is still in the dark about US$ 65.8 million out of $81 million of the country’s reserve fund stolen from the Bangladesh Bank account with the New York Federal Reserve in February.

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Tuesday said they had no clue whether the $65.8 million was in the banking channel in Philippines or had been recovered by the authorities there.

Authorities in Philippines did not inform us anything on this, he told reporters at his secretariat office a day after a Philippine court ordered the Philippine central bank – Bangko

Sentral ng Pilipinas – to return to the BB $15.25 million recovered so far, out of the $81 million.

Suspected hackers tried to steal nearly $1 billion from the BB’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and succeeded in transferring $81 million to four accounts of the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp in Manila.

Muhith said $15.25 million recovered by the authority in Philippines was readily available.

But the government might need to launch a legal battle with Philippines to recover the rest of the stolen fund, he said.

Bank and financial institution division officials said a six-member government delegation led by law minister Anisul Haq was scheduled to visit Manila on September 28-30 to set the next course of action in this regard.

Other members of the team are state minister for finance and planning MA Mannan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance Abdur Razzak, attorney general Mahbubey Alam, BB governor Fazle Kabir and foreign ministry secretary Khorshed Alam.

The BFID officials said the team would finalise the method for bringing back the $15.25 million that the Philippines central bank would return to the BB.

Besides, the delegation will review the legal courses available in Philippines to recover the rest of the fund, they said.

BB sent four teams to Manila during the last six months, but could not trace the whereabouts of the $65.8 million.

BB general manager FM Mokammel Huq said they were trying to recover the rest of the stolen fund through cooperation of the Philippine government and its central bank.

He hoped that the country would be able to recover the rest of the stolen fund under the stolen asset recovery process.

The BFID officials said stolen assets recovery initiative, known as StAR, a joint partnership between the World Bank Group and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, was a lengthy process.

StAR estimates that $5 billion has been recovered in the period 1995 to 2010 through its initiatives.

Philippines recovered more than $1 billion, mostly from Switzerland, stolen by Ferdinand Marcos through 21 years.

Nigeria recovered only a fraction of the more than $10bn it has identified as stolen.

On June 6, the Nigerian government released a statement saying that only $600m had actually been returned to Nigeria in the last one decade.