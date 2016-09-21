Niko pressures govt to get stay on payments vacated

Canadian company Niko is pressuring the government to get vacated a High Court order that has stayed the payment for natural gas it supplies from Bangora gas field for dispute over compensation for two blowouts at Tengratila gas field in 2005.

Niko Exploration (Block 9) Limited, a subsidiary of Niko Resources, sent a letter to Petrobangla on August 30 claiming that the state-run Petrobangla agreed at a meeting with it to the stay order ‘should be vacated.’

The letter also said that both the parties agreed to respond in a way so that the stay order was vacated.

Petrobangla chairman Istiaque Ahmad, however, said on Monday that Niko misquoted Petrobangla in the letter and no such consensus was reached at the meeting.

He also said that Petrobangla had nothing to do with the stay orders issued by the High Court as it was not a party to the writ petition.

On May 10, following a writ petition filed by Consumers Association of Bangladesh energy adviser Shamsul Alam, the High Court stayed payment by the government or any of its organisations to Niko or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries for the natural gas supplies from Block- 9, where Bangora gas field was located.

Following the stay orders, Petrobangla suspended paying 60 per cent bills for the gas supplied since March from Bangora field as Niko held 60 per cent stakes in Block-9, said officials.

Singapore-based Krisenergy holds 30 per cent stakes and Bapex holds 10 per cent carried interest in Block- 9.

The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Krishna Debnath also asked the government to explain the legality of the joint venture agreement between Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex) and Niko Resources (Bangladesh) Limited signed in 2003 for production of petroleum from Feni and Tengratila gas fields.

Niko was the operator of the drilling programme at Tengratila gas field and it was accused of negligence that led to the two blowouts destroying the gas field and seriously damaging the environment around it.

In 2003, Niko signed a joint venture agreement with Bapex for the development of Chttak East gas field, better known as Tangratila gas field, and Feni gas fields.

A year and a half after the blowouts at Tengratila field in 2006, Niko signed the agreement for selling gas from the Feni field to Petrobangla.

In 2009, following a High Court order, Petrobangla held up payments for the gas Niko supplied from the Feni field.

In April 2010, Niko filed a case with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes seeking a declaration that it was not liable for the damage caused by the blowouts.

In June 2010, Niko filed another case with the international tribunal for payments for the gas it supplied to Petrobangla from the Feni field.

In March 2016, Petrobangla and Bapex challenged Niko’s description of the facts and jointly submitted to the international tribunal that Niko secured the joint venture and gas sales agreements through corruption and it was ‘not entitled to use the international arbitration system to pursue claims’ related to the agreements with Petrobangla and Bapex.

Petrobangla and Bapex claimed $1.05 billion in compensations from Niko for the destruction of Tengratila gas field and the environmental damage caused by the blowouts.

In May, the tribunal stayed the proceedings in all the issues and took up for examination if Niko secured contracts for the development of Chhatak and Feni gas fields and selling the produce through corruption.