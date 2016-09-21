Chinese president likely to arrive on Oct 14

The president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is likely to pay a two-day state visit to Bangladesh i October 14-15, according to officials.

The two sides have started taking preparations for this high-level visit though they are yet to announce the date of the tour and itinerary.

The Chinese president is expected to hold official talks with Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina on October 14, officials said.

The two sides are expected to hold discussion

on Chinese investment in infrastructure development including construction of deep seaport at Payra, construction of power plants, highways, special economic zone meant for Chinese companies, mutual cooperation in the maritime sector and construction of a marine aquarium in the Bay of Bengal, the officials said.

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Ma Mingqiang held a meeting with the foreign secretary for the maritime affairs, M Khurshed Alam, at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on October 14 at the invitation of president Abdul Hamid.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to leave Dhaka on October 15 to join the BRICS summit in Goa in India.

Sheikh Hasina too is expected to visit Indian state Goa on October 15 and 16.

Sheikh Hasina will visit India to attend the summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit to be held in Goa on October 15 and 16, respectively, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on July 24.