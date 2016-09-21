You are here: Home » Front Page

Development not possible if politicians, influentials violate laws: activists

September 21, 2016 12:41 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Staff Correspondent

Politicians, a jurist and a rights activist on Tuesday said that Bangladesh would not be developed unless the politicians and influential people abided by the laws.
They came up with the observation in reaction to a statement of road transport and bridges minister
Obaidul Quader made in a meet the press programme organised by Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Monday.
In his statement, Obaidul Quader said that it was next to impossible to make politicians and influential people go by law.
Ordinary people are easy to be persuaded to go by the law but the ‘extraordinary’ people pay no heed to any appeal,’ he added.
When asked, ruling Awami League central leader Abdul Matin Khasru, also former law minister, said that the minister made the statement out of his own realisation.
He said, it was a fact that the development of a country depended on how much of its citizens abided by the laws.
‘No nation can develop them disobeying laws…If we want development, everybody irrespective of politicians and influential people have to go by the laws,’ Khasru added.
Lawmaker Moinuddin Khan Badal, also the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal faction executive president, termed it as a ‘statement of fact’ and said that the nation would not get rid of this practice unless democracy became a part of culture not just as a ‘system’.
‘The practice of violating laws by politicians and influential people cannot be changed overnight…It needs time…Everybody would go by the law when democracy would become a part of culture,’ he said.
Jurist Shahdeen Malik said that the politicians and influential people in the non-developing or developing countries always thought that the law was not for them but for the ordinary people.
‘They [politicians and influential people] have to abide by the laws otherwise we shall not be a developed nation,’ he said.
Shahdeen said that the statement the road transport minister made was right in the perspective of the law practiced by the ordinary and influential people.
Transparency International Bangladesh executive director Iftekharuzzaman said that the minister might have made such statement out of ‘frustration or practical experience.’
‘It is a serious concern that if the politicians and influential people continue to disobey law, other people or the common people would also start disobeying laws,’ he said.

