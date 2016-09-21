You are here: Home » Front Page

Bangladesh firmly with India at this difficult hour: PM

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Expressing deep shock at the terrorist attack on the army base at Uri, Kashmir, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh ‘firmly stands’ beside India at this difficult hour.
‘In line with its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against violent extremism, Bangladesh firmly stands beside India at this difficult hour,’ she wrote to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Bangladesh strongly con demns violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, the prime minister mentioned in her condolence message on Monday, according to the foreign ministry here.
As a close friend and neighbour, the prime minister said, they will continue to work together in their ‘common endeavour’ to eradicate the menace of cross-border terrorism from this region and beyond.
‘I’m deeply saddened to learn about the dastardly terrorist attack on the army base at Uri, Kashmir killing 17 soldiers and injuring many on September 18,’ she wrote.
On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, the prime minister extended to her Indian counterpart and through him to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their precious lives their deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies.
‘We also pray for early recovery of the injured personnel of the valiant armed forces of India,’ she added.

