Ctg zoo hosts wedding of lion-lioness couple today

The Chittagong zoo, based near scenic Foy’s Lake in the port city, is set to host a ‘romantic’ marriage between a couple of lion and lioness amid fanfare and festivity today, officials here have said.

About 500 guests, including 250 media people, have been invited to attend the colourful wedding ceremony of the lion, named Badsha, and the lioness, named Nova, an initiative, the first of its kind

in this country of 140 million people, already rocked by series of militant attacks, they have also said.

‘Our zoo has been decorated and we are now in a mood of excitement as for the first time in Bangladesh we are holding such an unusual wedding function of two cat family animals that became a talk of the city triggering curiosity among people while the nation is reeling under a wave of militancy’ said deputy curator of Chittagong zoo Monjur Morshed.

‘We have used a huge number of balloons and festoons in our bid to give a festive look to this only zoo in the city as we also arranged a pre-wedding function (mehedi anustan) on Tuesday evening to decorate Badsha and Nova. We invited some 100 school students along with dozens of kids to dance to music and enjoy the evening,’ he added.

Deputy commissioner of Chittagong Mesba Uddin, who is also the chairman of the governing body of Chittagong zoo, is scheduled to attend the wedding function today as chief guest, he informed.

Nova and Borsha were born on June 16, 2005 and after few days their mother named Laksmi died while their father named Raj died on February 13, 2008 leaving them behind, he informed.