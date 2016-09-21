Tongi factory fire: Smoke still coming out from ground floor

Smoke is still emitting from the north side of the ground floor of a collapsed building of Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi in Gazipur that caught fire on September 10 and so far left 34 dead, 11 missing and dozens injured.

Meanwhile, Tongi police had asked the family members of the missing victims to take preparations to go to Dhaka to provide DNA samples to the DNA lab of the Criminal Investigation Department of police, missing victims’ family members said.

Of the 34 dead in the fire, 28 were identified and handed over to their family and six remained unidentified and were kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

Police said they would primarily match the family members’ DNA profile with that of six unidentified bodies.

While visiting the affected site on Tuesday, it was found that the family members had gathered at the control rooms opened by the Gazipur district administration, Tongi Police and Highway Police, with the missing victims’ photographs.

The fire fighters were found pouring water at the place from where the smoke was emitting and the army personnel had been continuing their cleaning and search operation.

Tongi fire station inspector Md Murshidul Islam said the smoke was coming out from the ground floor as the place had plastic goods and, due to the building collapse, water might not reach the place.

Members of the fire service and army also entered the affected building from the western side of the factory in search of bodies at around noon but they found none, fire-fighting officials who were present there said.

The rescuers also kept the road adjacent to the back of the building and the shops on the road closed in fear of the building collapsing further.

The Tongi police station sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta who had been looking over the issues of handing over the bodies of victims told New Age Tuesday evening that he had already contacted the missing victims’ family members to report to Tongi police station to go to Criminal Investigation Department office at Malibagh in the capital to provide DNA samples.

We asked them to report to the police station as we will arrange their travel to and from Dhaka at our own cost, he said, adding that the sample would be collected from the victim’s children or parents or brother or sister.

He said that they would collect the samples at CID’s own DNA profiling laboratory as it will charge no money from them. ‘If we want to do the same from Dhaka Medical College Hospital, they will charge about Tk 5,000 each from us,’ he said.

The DMCH Forensic Department head Sohel Mahmud told New Age that they had collected DNA samples of all the 34 dead victims while conducting their post mortem examination and the samples were already handed over to concerned police officials.