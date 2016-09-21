Assault on cops in 2012: Charges framed against Fakhrul, 73 other BNP leaders

Charges have been framed against 74 leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in connection with a 2012 case filed for assaulting police from a procession in the capital.

After the charge framing, the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ali Masud Sheikh on

Tuesday set December 4 for recording testimony of witnesses.

Fakhrul and 35 others, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ali read out the charges to them.

The court cancelled bails of 38 others and issued warrants for their arrest as they remained absent during the charge framing hearing.

Earlier on the day, the court rejected 36 petitions submitted for discharging Fakhrul and others.

According to the case documents, on December 9, 2012, a group of leaders and activists of the BNP-led alliance, led by BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul, brought out a procession at Fakirapool under Paltan Police Station.

At one point, they allegedly assaulted policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties during a blockade in front of Capital hotel in the city’s Paltan area, according to the prosecution.

They also allegedly blasted nine crude bombs that left several policemen injured.

Later a case was filed against Fakhrul and several others with Paltan Police Station.