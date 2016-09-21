Rookies face moment of truth

Four uncapped players are passing a tensed time as national selectors are busy finalising the national squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan.

The 20-member pool for the series consists of four uncapped players -Mossadek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Shuvasish Roy and Alauddin Babu, who all have some kind of chances of making it to the final squad.

Afghanistan are due to arrive today to play their maiden one-day international series against Bangladesh, who are yet to play any 50-over match this year.

The three-match series will begin on September 25 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the other two matches scheduled at the same venue respectively on September 28 and October 1.

Mossadek stands with a greater chance among the quartet to make it to the final 14 as the Tigers are looking to improve their batting depth as well as give the captain a few more options with spin bowling.

Mosaddek played one Twenty20 internationals for Tigers during the home series against Zimbabwe in November but could not impress the team management.

However, he performed reasonably well in the last Dhaka Premier League to help Abahani Limited clinch the title and stake a claim for him.

Mossadek’s 622 runs from 14 innings at 77.75 came with a staggering strike rate of 104.89 that indicated he could be a viable option for the Tigers in the late order.

With Nasir Hossain losing out his place in the ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh were looking for someone who can keep the tempo of an innings and take the role of an all-rounder.

Mossadek showed he has some bowling in him as well as he picked up 15 wickets in the league that includes a five-for.

‘Naturally there is some sort of tension,’ Mossadek told New Age on Tuesday.

‘I have been dreaming to play in the national team for a very long time and no doubt my pulse rate raise quite a bit whenever there is something regarding the team,’ he said.

Mosaddek faces some competition from prodigious Mehedi Hasan, who has emerged as a genuine all-rounder in the last edition of Under-19 World Cup with 242 runs and 12 wickets in six matches that helped him earn the player of the tournament award.

But the young cricketer seemed unfazed with the prospect of getting the national cap.

‘I am happy so far with whatever I am doing and don’t want to lose my sleep thinking too much about it.’

Selectors are also looking for a pace bowling all-rounder as a back up to skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza that prompted them to include Alauddin Babu in the 20-member pool.

The honour of being Mashrafee’s understudy was initially reserved for Muktar Ali, who was member of the 30-member preliminary squad.

But Muktar could not impress in a way Alauddin did it in the high performance camp that earned him a surprise place in the probable 20 for the Afghanistan and England series.

Shuvasish was another surprise inclusion despite his remarkable performance in the Dhaka league, where he carried the burden of pace bowling for Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The 28-year old right handed swing bowler was given a nod in the 20-man pool ahead of Abu Hider though BCB insiders indicated he is unlikely to be picked for the final squad.