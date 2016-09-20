You are here: Home » National

Relatives of missing Tongi factory fire victims to appear DNA test

September 20, 2016 8:30 pm·0 commentsViews: 8
New Age Online
Tongi Tampaco fire factory

Fire fighters try to douse the flame after a devastating fire broke out at a factory at Tongi in Gazipur on September 10, 2016. – New Age file photo

The relatives of missing people in the incident of fire and building collapse of Tampaco Foils Limited in Tongi area will be brought to Dhaka on Wednesday for their DNA tests.
Tongi police station sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta said the missing people’s relatives would be taken to the office of Criminal Investigation Department, where their samples for DNA tests will be collected.
At least 34 people died, dozens were injured and 11 others remained missing since the September 10 incident in the factory.
Among the victims, 28 bodies were handed over to their relatives.
DNA tests would be done for unidentified six bodies, now kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, to determine their identities.
The Bangladesh Army and the Fire Service and Civil Defence also continued their cleaning and searching operation on Tuesday with the help of Gazipur City Corporation and police administration.
Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978 and had at least 31 clients including British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Nestle Bangladesh Limited.

