‘Domestic’ Election Commission again, says BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday warned that the party and country’s people will not accept if a fresh ‘domestic’ Election Commission is constituted staging a drama in the name of a search committee.

At a discussion in the city, it also suggested forming a five-member search committee comprising of politicians in consultation with political parties, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We surely want an election under a fully neutral election-time administration and an independent Election Commission. But we won’t accept any election in the Awami League-style under a domestic Election Commission,’ said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Addressing the government, he further said, ‘Form a search committee but remember if you constitute the search committee ignoring the public opinion, people won’t accept it.’

BNP arranged the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking the BNP chairperson’s ‘9th jail release day’.

The tenure of the current Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-led Election Commission will expire in February next.

Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq on September 15 hinted that a search committee will be formed to constitute the new Election Commission.