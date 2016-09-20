You are here: Home » National

‘Domestic’ Election Commission again, says BNP

September 20, 2016 8:10 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday warned that the party and country’s people will not accept if a fresh ‘domestic’ Election Commission is constituted staging a drama in the name of a search committee.
At a discussion in the city, it also suggested forming a five-member search committee comprising of politicians in consultation with political parties, reports United News of Bangladesh.
‘We surely want an election under a fully neutral election-time administration and an independent Election Commission. But we won’t accept any election in the Awami League-style under a domestic Election Commission,’ said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Addressing the government, he further said, ‘Form a search committee but remember if you constitute the search committee ignoring the public opinion, people won’t accept it.’
BNP arranged the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking the BNP chairperson’s ‘9th jail release day’.
The tenure of the current Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-led Election Commission will expire in February next.
Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq on September 15 hinted that a search committee will be formed to constitute the new Election Commission.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Eliminate terrorism, PM asks enforcement agencies The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday directed the law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion, to work with utmost...
  2. Jamaat calls strike Monday for retaining state religion Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday called a nationwide dawn to dusk general strike pretesting......
  3. SC fines 2 ministers Tk 50,000 for contempt of court The Appellate Division on Sunday convicted food minister Qamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq of contempt...
  4. New Indian envoy due Thursday The Indian high commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, Harsh Bardhan Shringla, arrives in Dhaka on Thursday to take up his diplomatic assignment....
  5. Municipality polls on December 30 The local elections of 234 municipalities across the country will be held on December 30, announced the chief election commissioner...
  6. Parliamentary caucus to place bills to protect ethnic minorities Parliamentary Caucus on Indigenous Affairs is going to place two bills seeking enactment of laws on rights of the ethnic...
  7. Police lost morale for illegal activities: BNP BNP senior leader ASM Hannan Shah on Friday alleged that police members are repeatedly coming under attacks as they have...
  8. Colonel Taher’s 39th death anniv observed The 39th death anniversary of Colonel Abu Taher, commander of sector-11 during War of Independence in 1971, was observed on...
  9. AL governs country as like as Ayub Khan: ASM Abdur Rab Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rab on Sunday said that the Awami League was ruling the country the way...
  10. Do not evict minorities from forests: speakers Politicians, academics, cultural activists and ethnic minority leaders at a human chain in the city on Friday called on the...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement